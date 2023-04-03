Mt. Pleasant Home Completely Destroyed in Sunday Night Fire

Mt. Pleasant fire 2 On April 2, 2023, at 8:52 p.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of S. Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Officials with the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department said that a home was destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

The fire department responded to a call of a house fire Sunday at 8:52 p.m. in the 3300 block of South Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames.

Advertisement

The fire was brought under control at 10 p.m., but the house sustained heavy smoke, heat and fire damage, and officials said the home is a complete loss.

No one was in the structure at the time of the incident, officials reported. The MPFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

Mt. Pleasant fire 1 On April 2, 2023, at 8:52 p.m., the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3300 block of S. Isabella Road in Mt. Pleasant.

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department was assisted by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, Deerfield Township Fire Department, Shepherd Tri-Township Fire Department, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, Michigan State Police, Mobile Medical Response and Isabella County Central Dispatch.