McBain Rural Agricultural School Holding Information Meeting Over Bond, Sinking Fund Proposal

A Missaukee County school district is looking for some much needed funding through a bond proposal and something that’s known as a “sinking fund.”

McBain Rural Agricultural School is looking to raise some money to buy buses and make repairs to their community track.

They will be holding an informational meeting next week to talk about a $2.15 million bond proposal and a 3 million sinking fund for 10 years.

A sinking fund would allow the school to make renovations without paying interest on borrowed money.

They are also asking for a bond request because buses can’t be purchased with sinking funds. They say with their aging fleet, new buses are one of their most significant needs.

“We’re going off of three premises. Really. We’re going to strengthen, provide and protect. We want it We want to strengthen the security of the building. We want to continue to provide our students the benefits of technology, a secure building, a safe building. And we want to protect the assets of the community. We want to protect what they’ve invested. And that’s what our sinking fund and bond will allow us to do,” Scott Akom, Superintendent of McBain Rural Agricultural Schools, said.

If you have any further questions about the bond or sinking fund, the school is hosing an informational forum April 11 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center.