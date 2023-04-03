LSSU Looking For New President After President Resigns

Lake Superior State University is looking for a new president after the board approved the resignation of President Dr. Rodney Hanley.

On April 3, there was a public board meeting held without Dr. Hanley to talk about his resignation after Hanley emailed students and staff on March 31, that he would be resigning in June.

A leave of absence was given to Dr. Hanley, approved unanimously by the board.

Dr. Lynn Gillette, Provost and Vice President, will serve as the interim president.

Board Chairman, Tin Lukenda says, “Dr. Gillette has been the Provost of the University for over five years now. He has done a great job in the role and we feel he is a very capable leader that will provide stability and continuity during this transition period.”

The search for a permanent president will start immediately.



