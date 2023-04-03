Deputy & Trooper Commended for Buying Food for Woman In Need

Deputy Danielle Gerbers

Trooper Matt Demny

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is commending two law enforcement members who helped a woman in need buy food.

They say Deputy Danielle Gerbers and Michigan State Police Trooper Matt Demny were called to the Ludington Walmart on Sunday regarding a woman asking strangers for money.

After talking to the 49-year-old woman, they learned she had no money for food and had not eaten in two days. Because it was Sunday, the local food pantry was also closed.

Advertisement

Deputy Gerbers and Trooper Demny took the woman to Walmart and bought her $90 of food and toiletries out of their own pockets.

Sheriff Kim Cole said, “It is often the actions not seen that truly reveal a person’s heart. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers that, day in and day out, serve such an awesome community such as ours.”