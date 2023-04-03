Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Cozy Waterfront Home at Torch Lake

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Katie Birecki and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Torch Lake for a look at a cozy waterfront home.

It’s like your own private year-round lake side resort. Walking through the front door you’re met with a fantastic view of the lake and a stunning main floor.

The primary suite also gives you access to the deck that nearly runs the length of the home. There are two more bedrooms on the main floor, and an incredible open living space.

The lower level is practically a second home, which makes it the ideal space for house guests with even more bedrooms, a kitchen, laundry and living space. Best of all, from there you can walk out and enjoy the waterfront from the backyard.

And to bring it all together, this spectacular location is the perfect combination of quiet and convenient.