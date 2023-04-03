Little Traverse Wheelway Adds Millions to Northern Michigan Economy

Little Traverse Wheelway East Park in Bay Harbor View from the wheelway of Bay Harbor (Elizabeth Hosang)

Connecting Northern Michigan towns and economies, the Little Traverse Wheelway doubled it’s users in the last decade, with direct impacts to communities along the trail.

Retail and restaurant spending along the route has been estimated at $4.5 million per year

The Little Traverse Wheelway connects Charlevoix, Petoskey and Harbor Springs. Top of Michigan Trails reports 116,000 annual users of the path, which is double the users from 2014.

“We get everybody from everywhere, from California to Texas. They all come around here hiking and camping and just vacationing. It’s a good thing. Everybody wants to know what’s inside, what’s new, what’s fresh. And we have it,” Noel Fisher, Boyne Country Sports Assistant Manager, said.

When asked about the trail, Fisher said the route is a prominent attraction.

“It’s pretty popular... Bike hike, walking your dog, stroll on the baby, whatever you need,” Fisher said.

Despite it’s popularity, erosion along the shoreline impacts the wheelway daily. The 1.25 mile stretch between East Park in Bay Harbor to Magnus Park in Petoskey is currently closed. The Top of Michigan Trails Council described this part of the path as “widely regarded as the most scenic on the entire wheelway and surely one of the most beautiful in the country.”

Little Traverse Wheelway between East Park in Bay Harbor to Magnus Park in Petoskey A view from the wheelway between East Park in Bay Harbor and Magnus Park in Petoskey (Elizabeth Hosang)

In 2008, this segment was relocated from the highway shoulder and paved with asphalt. Rock, cement, and other blockades have not stopped the relentless waves of Lake Michigan these areas.

In 2021, Parks and Recreation Director, Kendall Klingelsmith, said the Little Traverse Wheelway is one of the areas affected by erosion. The city continually allocates money toward the issue in hopes of reducing future damage.

A recent survey of 241 cities in the Great Lakes region estimates it will cost just under $2 billion to fix damages caused by shoreline erosion. In the Petoskey area, erosion has taken it’s toll on many of the popular destinations, including the Litt... Petoskey Continues Fight Against Shoreline Erosion Damage (910 Media Group)

“We lost a lot of shoreline behind the ball field, behind the playground,” Klingelsmith said in 2021. “It’s been hundreds of thousands if not closer to a million dollars that we have invested just to protect what we have.”

Klingelsmith added it could cost millions of dollars to repair the Little Traverse Wheelway.

According to the 2021 trail study, the likely millions it would take to restore the wheelway is equal to or less than a single year’s economic impact on the Petoskey and Emmet County economies, estimated at $4.5 million per year.

For more information and a full map of the trail, click here.