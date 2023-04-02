Sunday Family Fun Day at Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington

Sunday Family Fun Day was in full swing at Sandcastles Children’s Museum in Ludington.

“We started Family Fun Day to promote interaction between children and their families,” said Sherlyn Houk, Board President of Sandcastles Children’s Museum.

The museum puts the event on every Sunday from noon to 4 P.M.

“We have extra board games and family games out where kids can come and play with their families,” explained Houk.

Claire Hutchinson loves playing Shoots and Ladders with her mom and siblings.

“I like all the games,” said Claire Hutchinson.

Mason Kennedy beat his mom in an intense game of Connect Four.

“You connect four, and you win,” explained Mason Kennedy.

“In this day and age, we tend to be on our phones a lot, so we want to see families playing board games and interacting with each other and building those kinds of memories,” said Houk.

Sandcastles Children’s Museum also has an exciting new exhibit, Michigan Woodlands.

“There’s a huge maple tree. There are felted creatures that have been created to show the natural wildlife of our area,” explained Houk. “There’s an apiary where you can learn about pollination, how bees make honey, and how beekeepers keep bees. It’s always important to us to reflect our community and natural surroundings.”

To top it off, the museum will be open all week with special activities each day for students on spring break.

“Spring can be a little bit hard because it’s still quite cold. We need a place to bring our children and have them have fun, get out, meet others, and be social.