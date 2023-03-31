Sheriff: Slick Roads Led to 2-Car Crash Near Sault Ste. Marie

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office says slick roads contributed to a two-car crash on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on M-129 just south of M-28 near Sault Ste. Marie.

The Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck and a car collided, with both ending up in a ditch.

The elderly driver of the car was trapped after the driver’s side door jammed and was taken to the hospital for some facial injuries. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

The road was closed for just under an hour.