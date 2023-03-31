Paradise Emergency Services Hosting Pancake Breakfast

There is a great chance to support your local first responders in Paradise Township happening Sunday.

Paradise Emergency Services is hosing their pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Kingsley High School. The cost is $5 per person or $15 for a family.

The funds will go toward new equipment for Paradise Emergency Services that may be out of the normal budget of the township.

Advertisement

“Well, we enjoy doing this. Obviously we’re doing it for a little bit of fundraising, but at the same time, we like to get out in and spend time with our community, provide an opportunity for them to get to meet us not just on an emergency scene, but to see us in a different setting so that we can connect with them, provide them with something, give back a little bit to the community members who do such a great job of supporting us on a daily basis,” Christ Stark, a Paradise Township Firefighter and EMT, said.

Grand Traverse County Veterans affairs will also be there for any current or former service members looking for assistance.