Northwest Education Services is Seeking Nominations for Outstanding Educators

Northwest Education Services, in collaboration with Traverse Connect and TBA Credit Union, is seeking nominations from the community and school districts in the five-county region for outstanding educators and educational support staff.

Outstanding Educator Awards are presented annually to teachers, administrators and school support staff throughout Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties who make outstanding contributions toward the education of students.

Heather Jewell from North Ed and Karen Browne, president/CEO of TBA Credit Union, are here to tell us more.

The awards ceremony will be held in-person at the City Opera House in Traverse City on Wednesday, June 7. Nominations are due April 10, 2023.

You can find out more on the North Ed website.