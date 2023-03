Two people were arrested after an armed robbery in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday night.

Mt. Pleasant Police say officers responded to the robbery at the 300 block of Oak St. They say a 19- and 17-year-old were arrested without injuries to the suspects or officers.

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Central Michigan University Police, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, and Isabella County Central Dispatch.