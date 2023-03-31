Mt. Pleasant Approves Electric Scooters In Town

A new form of transportation is coming to Mt. Pleasant.

Last year, the City Commission approved an ordinance allowing electric scooters, and in the near future they say e-scooters will be available for the public to rent.

There will be several sites throughout the city where people can pick up a scooter and rent it for up to 24 hours. While some businesses downtown think the change could lead to an unsightly mess, others are excited for the new option.

“I think it’ll cause more foot traffic down here. You know, the bigger cities, Grand Rapids, Detroit, all of them have scooters and we don’t really have anything to draw that part of the community down. And we’ve all been working really hard with the chamber to bring lots more groups of people, and I think it’s going to be really positive for all of us,” said Hailee Lewis, owner of Headliners Salon.

The scooters can only be used on city streets that have a speed limit of 25 mph or less. On CMU’s campus or sidewalks, they can’t exceed 10 mph.