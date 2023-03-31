Einstein Cycles Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Grand Opening

Biking enthusiasts in Cadillac will finally have a bike shop again, starting Saturday.

Bikers were disappointed after the January announcement that the city’s only bike shop, McLain Cycle & Fitness, was closing. That was until Einstein Cycles out of Traverse City stepped up and announced that they would fill the much needed void.

They had hoped to open Saturday, and the shop is right on schedule.

They are busily working in anticipation of Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of their new business.

“Today we are buckling up the loose ends. We are getting everything put up. Getting some last minute displays put up, getting the computers up and running. And get ready for sales. Getting ready for the big grand opening tomorrow. And it’s going to be more of a just a come in and hang out and check out the shop,” Allen Garrow, a manager for Einstein Cycles, said.

The ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at 303 North Mitchell Street.

