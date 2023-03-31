DNR Extending Snowmobile Season for Riders

Snowmobilers are getting an extra weekend of riding this year.

In years prior, snowmobilers could go on trails until March 31, but because of the unconventional winter and subpar riding conditions, the DNR is extending the season for riders.

They say the extended weekend is much needed across all areas.

Advertisement

“Extending the weekend allows riders to enjoy an extra weekend of riding and it allows for some economic growth in some of the areas that those people go to ride,” Tim Novack, Trail Section Chief for the DNR, said.

People wanting to ride this weekend should check with their local snowmobile clubs to see if they will be grooming this weekend.