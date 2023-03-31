CMT Music Awards Are Sunday Night on CBS

The 57th CMT Music Awards are airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The 2023 awards show will be held in Austin, Texas, at the Moody Center, and ahead of the big night, our team on the four took a look at Austin and previewed the show.

The ceremony will be hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, and performers for this year’s show include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani, Keith Urban, Shania Twain and Wynonna Judd!

Be sure to tune in Sunday night to CBS to watch the show.

