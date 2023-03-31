Children’s Advocacy Center in Traverse City Promoting 1 in 10 Campaign

Saturday is the first day of April, which means the start of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Children’s Advocacy Center in Traverse City is promoting the 1 in 10 campaign by asking people to paint their index fingernail blue for April to symbolize that 1 in 10 children will be abused by their 18th birthday.

The CAC says the high number can be surprising for most.

“That statistic can be pretty shocking for a lot of people when they hear it, and especially when you think about a child’s classroom, for example, if there’s a teacher and they have 20 kids in that classroom, there’s a really good chance that two of those children in that classroom will be abused by their 18th birthday,” Melissa Socia from the Children’s Advocacy Center, says.

You can use the hashtag 1 in 10 on social media to help spread awareness.

And if you or someone you know has abuse to report, click here.