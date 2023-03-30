Turtle Creek Casino Opens New Recreational Dispensary

A ribbon cutting happened Thursday morning over at the Turtle Creek Casino in Williamsburg.

They opened their new recreational dispensary called Beach Fire.

Customers will be welcomed by a familiar theme, local beach names line the wall along with beach sand in the displays.

It’s been a year long process for the Grand Traverse Band, and they’re excited to blaze a trail after receiving their state license.

“That is a unique endeavor for the tribe and being the first tribe that does have a state license, there were some challenges, but we made it through that and we are celebrating today,” Rich Bailey from the Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos said.

Beach Fire is open for recreational sales.