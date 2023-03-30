Oceana County Receives $790,000 Grant to Upgrade Shelby Road to All-Season, Bring in 128 New Jobs

A $790,000 state Transportation Economic Development Fund grant is hoping to bring 128 new jobs to Oceana County by upgrading Shelby Road to an all-season roadway to help expand Perdue and Peterson Farms.

“Rebuilding this road to all season standards will allow Peterson Farms, Inc. to expand their apple slicing production in Shelby Township and create 29 new jobs. It also will allow Perdue Farms to establish a plant in the Village of Shelby, produce premium grade pet treats and create 99 new jobs. Shelby Road at the US 31 Freeway is a major access point for Oceana County for semi-trucks traveling to and from Peterson Farms, Inc., other area businesses, and eventually Perdue Farms. Employees of Peterson Farms, Inc., Perdue Farms, local businesses, truck drivers, citizens in the area and tourists will all benefit from this collaborative project,” said Mark Timmer, manger director, Oceana County Road Commission.

The upgrades include having the asphalt surface milled and repaved on First Street from State Street to the west village limits. Shelby Road will be crushed, shaped and repaved to all season standards from the west village limits of Shelby to 64th Avenue.

They are also adding a new right turn line because of traffic increases which will provide protected turn movements, lessen the delays and improve safety overall.