Great Lakes Center for the Arts Announces Summer & Fall Lineup

Great Lakes Center for the Arts is happy to announce their 2023 summer and fall season lineup!

The Season of Discovery features artists like The Verve Pipe, NEEDTOBREATHE, The Manhattan Transfer, Randy Houser, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra quartet, Hubbard Street Dance, Arturo Sandoval, and more.

Chloe McCarthy is here with us to discuss the Season of Discovery.

Donor subscriptions are on sale now, and new subscribers will able to build their ticket bundles starting Apr. 1. Single tickets will be released in waves starting May 1.