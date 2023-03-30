Garbage Truck Attendant Killed in Emmet Co. Crash

Emmet County deputies say a garbage truck attendant was killed after their truck was hit.

They say first responders were called to a two vehicle crash on Intertown Road in Bear Creek Township on Thursday morning.

According to deputies, the garbage truck was parked on the side of the road and the attendant was standing near the back when a pickup truck hit the vehicle.

The attendant was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup truck driver was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Deputies say the investigation is still open, but speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors.