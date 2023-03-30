For the Community, By the Community: Sitting Down with Traverse Bay’s Advocacy Center

Spring is here, and April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

For the latest edition of our “For the Community, By the Community” podcast, 9&10′s Bill Froehlich sits down with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center. The CAC helps children who are victims of physical or sexual abuse, or who have been witness to domestic violence.

Prevention Coordinator Melissa Socia tells us all about the CAC’s mission, the communities and children they serve, and how you can help spread awareness and support the cause.

You can learn more about the Traverse Bay CAC here: https://www.traversebaycac.org/