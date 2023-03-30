Cadillac Pop Culture Convention Returns This Saturday

This Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. comic book enthusiasts and pop culture fans of every genre will descend upon the Wexford Civic Arena for a full day of pop culture events and activities.

Ranging from D & D campaign play to awarding prizes for cosplay, there is something for everyone at the Cadillac Pop Culture Convention. If none of that information has peaked your interest, the event is entirely free to the community and offers family-friendly activities throughout the day.

Cadillac Pop Culture Con

For more information visit the Cadillac Pop Culture Convention Facebook Page.