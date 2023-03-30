Brews & Beats Returns to Pentwater with More Than 20 Michigan Breweries

Brews & Beats was the first craft beer, wine and cider festival in Pentwater, and it’s back for another year.

You can enjoy live performances, yard games and food trucks all while sampling beverages from over 20 Michigan’s best breweries. It’s even happening under a heated event tent so everyone will be comfortable regardless of weather.

Breweries from all around the state will be showcasing a wide variety of their specialty brews.

It’s all happening Saturday, May 6 from 12 to 5 p.m., and you can get tickets here.