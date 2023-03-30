Antrim County Woman Charged With Assault of a Prison Employee

A woman was arraigned in Grand Traverse County Thursday on several charges, including assaulting a prison employee.

Kourtney Norris, 35, from Antrim County is facing two counts of assault of a prison employee. She’s also charged with three counts of police obstruction and driving while impaired.

“I would simply point out that this is obviously we have five felony charges and one impaired charge. I would simply ask the court to set bond in amount sufficient because there is a charge of driving while impaired here. I would ask for EBTs and drug screening,” Stacey Truesdell, the Chief Assistant Prosecutor, said.

Norris was given a $25,000 bond.

Her probable cause hearing is scheduled for April 12 and her preliminary exam is April 18.