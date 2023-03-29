Childcare Apprenticeship Programs Coming to Northwest Michigan Hope to Bring More Childcare Options to the Region

A program designed to add more childcare workers is making its way up to Northern Michigan.

The Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency has partnered with Northwest Michigan Works and Northwestern Michigan College to launch two new U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeship programs.

The programs are for a Childcare Development Specialist and a Childcare Educator.

The programs are the first childcare apprenticeships the region has seen. Northwest Michigan Works’ Regional Director of Apprenticeship Services, Evelyn Szpliet say they hope to add more childcare options for parents in Northwest Michigan.

“We know that there are a lot of gaps in the childcare industry and this registered apprenticeship will really help fill those gaps. It is designed to train and retain employees so we are very excited about that,” Szpliet states.

Szpliet says they want to remove barriers for employers and apprentices in the area.

“We always concentrate on removing barriers for employers and the apprentices, and that’s what we’re really trying to do. Build up that workforce, help the community, as far as parents who are looking for childcare, because we are really trying to expand the childcare opportunities through the 10 county region,” Szpliet says.

The apprenticeships are already underway as four apprentices are moving through the program. Click here for more information.