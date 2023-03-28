Where You Can See Waka Flocka Flame in Concert This Week... For Free!

Waka Flocka Flame will be going hard in the paint at Ferris State University this Wednesday, free of charge.

The event is being hosted by Ferris State’s Entertainment Unlimited, a student-led programming board. According to the university’s website, Entertainment Unlimited advisor Ben Avery said the board’s musical management agency offered Flame on a list of artists, and immediately the board knew who they were going to choose.

“Picking Flame is certainly working out well in terms of bringing in an artist that has a ‘buzz,’” Avery said. “We have promotional posters out on campus, and our peers in Housing and Residence Life said they are hearing students talking about this concert, expressing great interest in attending.”

The concert is open to everyone in the community, but Ferris State University students have a special opportunity to meet the platinum artist after the show.

“By simply texting ‘FSUEVENTS’ to 71444, students will be entered into a field, where winners can bring a friend to a meet-and-greet with Flame the night of the show,” Avery said.

There will be a “no bags” rule for attendees, and no outside food or drink is allowed.

The first-come-first-serve concert will be held at Williams Auditorium at Ferris State University Wednesday at 7 p.m.