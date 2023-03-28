Tick Tock! Local Accounting Firm Warns People About Their Tax Returns and the Upcoming Deadline

The clock is ticking and time is winding down for the 2023 tax season.

As Tax Day is approaching Cornell & Company has been preparing for their busiest time of the year. Since Covid-19, the company says this year is a more normal tax year and there hasn’t been substantial tax changes.

However, there are still many people that have confusion when filing taxes and are not aware of everything that’s required.

The owner, Christopher Cornell, says that he still has been receiving several phone calls as of today with potential clients who say they had no idea the deadline was coming up.

“I think the most common misconception is some people may not have all their documents together yet. If they have finance guys and they’ve got brokerage accounts, etc., those financial documents don’t come out until mid to late March. People think that they can just file extension and an extension does give six months more to file the actual tax return, but an extension doesn’t extend time to pay,” Cornell said.

Cornell & Company say if balances aren’t paid by April 18th, penalties and interests will still apply.