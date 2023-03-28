State Theater Offering Free Movies Through Thursday

It’s not too late to see your free movie in Traverse City.

The State Theater is offering movies through Thursday to the public during spring break. Each day features one children’s movie and two movies geared toward adults.

Free movie week hasn’t happened at the theater for the past few years.

“It is very rewarding. We’ve had people calling weeks ahead of time. We’ve not done this since 2019 because of COVID and they were just hoping that we were bringing it back, making it free. And we did,” Angie Forton, State Theater/Bijou by the Bay Executive Director, said.

You can get your free tickets either at the door or by clicking here.