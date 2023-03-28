Moomers Ice Cream Teams with Children’s Advocacy Center to Create New Flavor for April

April is Child Abuse Prevention month and two groups in Traverse City are helping to bring awareness.

The Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering up with Moomers to bring a new ice cream flavor for the whole month of April.

It’s called Moonicorn and it’s a twist on their classic flavor Blue Moo.

This is the second year that they’ve teamed up for this cause.

The Children’s Advocacy Center says they’re thankful for Moomers for helping spread awareness.

“The issue is bigger than people realize. One in ten children will be abused by their 18th birthday. So it’s important that we get the community in the know on these steps so that we can all start talking more about child abuse prevention and start making a difference with our children, for our children,” Melissa Socia from the Children’s Advocacy Center said.

A special launch with the new flavor will take place at Moomers Friday at 4 p.m.