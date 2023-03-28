Houghton Lake Suspect Broke Into 2 Places On the Same Day

Troopers in Houghton Lake say they picked up a break-in suspect after he broke into two places on the same day.

They say the Houghton Lake man broke into North Shore Lounge at 5:30 a.m. on Mar. 27. He ran off after tripping the alarm, but was caught on the security system.

Then at around 1:30 p.m. on the same day, troopers say they were called out to a home invasion at an address near the tavern. Once again, photos of the suspect and his car were captured by the homeowner’s security system.

Troopers found a car matching the description in a driveway on W. Shore Drive. They were able to match the license plate and owner’s photo to the evidence they had from the crime scenes.

The 33-year-old man from Houghton Lake was arrested and taken to the Roscommon County Jail.