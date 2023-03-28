Ford Gets $120.3M Grant from Michigan Strategic Fund for Battery Plant

A $120.3 million state grant is going to the future site of the Ford BlueOval Battery Park in Marshall, MI.

The Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant will be used for land acquisition, site preparation, water and wastewater upgrades, professional fees, administration and necessary public infrastructure improvements.

Ford and the Michigan Strategic Fund announced their partnership on the project back in February. The new electric vehicle battery plant is expected to create 2,500 jobs in the region.

“This exciting project will have a positive impact on our area for generations to come by creating thousands of jobs at the facility as well as other opportunities related to its construction and spinoff investments. This development also will create a new, long-lasting talent pipeline, allowing local young people to stay in the region, put down roots and raise their own families,” said Jim Durian, CEO of the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance.

Ford says the Michigan plant will be the first lithium-ion phosphate battery plant in the U.S.