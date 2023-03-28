Flags Ordered to Half-Staff in Honor of Nashville Shooting Victims

The lowering of U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan has been ordered by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The order comes after a proclamation from President Biden.

Flags should be lowered to half-staff immediately on Monday, March 27 through sunset on Friday, March 31 to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, a shooter killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, a private Presbyterian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with residents of the state of Tennessee by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

