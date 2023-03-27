Traverse City Community Mourns the Loss of Local Master Distiller

The Traverse City community is mourning the loss of a local business owner.

Landis Rabish was the Master Distiller and Co-Owner of the Grand Traverse Distillery with his dad, Kent.

Landis was born in Traverse City and graduated from Traverse City Central in 2004. After finishing up school at Central Michigan University he came back home to help his dad run the business and became the Master Distiller for Grand Traverse Distillery.

Advertisement

Landis passed away Friday surrounded by his family and is survived by his wife and their three boys -- he was 37.

His family asks you to donate to the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research and Information.

Click here to view the full obituary.