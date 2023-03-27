Spring Break Travel Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Spring break is here for many of us and reports show there’s an increase in the number of people traveling this year.

AAA and a nonprofit called Airlines for America say travel for spring break this year has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

“Based on our bookings we definitely expect this to be a busy spring and summer travel season, certainly as compared to the last couple of years,” AAA Spokesperson, Adrienne Woodland, reports.

Now three years removed from the pandemic and travel is returning levels before the pandemic.

“We expect this to be one of the busiest spring break travel seasons that we’ve seen in the last couple of years. Previous spring travel seasons we saw COVID-19, but we’re seeing that Americans are more confident about traveling again,” Woodland acknowledges

Airlines for America say 158 million Americans are traveling for spring break this year and more locally here in Michigan over a quarter of the state has travel plans this spring.

“We’ve definitely seen more and more increases each year as we get further away from the pandemic. So, it’s not surprising that we’ve gotten a lot of good bookings,” Woodland states.

The Grand Traverse Resort and Spa’s Caroline Rizzo says they have seen far more people visiting so far this year which has made for one of their busiest spring breaks.

“Last week we were expecting a great weekend and then before we knew it it doubled in occupancy. We’re seeing this week slowly everyday more and more people checking in and more and more last minute reservations,” Rizzo admits.

And while travel is up right now they say they expect more of the same as we head into summer.

“It’s going to be insanely busy summer here. So, if you are looking to book a trip and get up here this summer maybe look at some of those weekdays, but also just book now,” Rizzo says.