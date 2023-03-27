Montmorency Co. Woman Says It’s ‘Still Sinking In’ After Winning Lottery

Montmorency Co. winning ticket

A Montmorency County woman won almost $328,000 in the Michigan Lottery. She says she had the ticket for five days before realizing she won.

The 64-year-old play bought her ticket at Family Fare in Lewiston. She won in the Mar. 13 drawing.

“I play Fantasy 5 every day,” said the player. “I usually check the winning numbers every morning, but for this drawing I completely forgot to check my ticket. When I was at the store a few days later, I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot had reset, and I was bummed since it was starting to get big. That’s when I remembered I hadn’t checked my ticket, so I went to scan it on the Lottery machine.

“As soon as the message came up saying to file a claim at the Lottery office, I knew I was the big winner! I called my friend right away to tell her the good news.”

She says she plans to invest her winnings.

“Winning the Lottery is still sinking in, but now that I am here claiming my prize, it’s starting to feel a lot more real.”