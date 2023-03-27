Midland Woman Killed in Crash During Snowstorm on Saturday

Midland County deputies say a two-car crash on Saturday took the life of a woman from Midland.

Deputies say the crash that killed Pamela Kay St. John, 71, happened around 11 a.m. on N. Meridian Road in Homer Township.

They say St. John’s husband was driving their car north when a car going the other way lost control on the snowy road, crossed the center line, and hit them.

Pamela, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband and the driver of the other car were taken to the ER.

Deputies say alcohol and drugs were not a factor. The crash is still under investigation.