Michigan Court of Appeals Agrees to Dismiss Election Challenge

The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed with a lower court’s decision to dismiss one of the last remaining challenges to the state’s 2020 election.

The lawsuit claimed in part that private grant money awarded to local governments violated Equal Protection rights. The plaintiffs sought to prevent election officials from accepting private grants and make them return the funds.

Proposal 2-22 now expressly grants local election officials the ability to accept private funds. The Court of Appeals ruled that “even if plaintiffs’ claims were not moot before…plaintiffs’ claims are most surely moot now and the issue of standing is no longer relevant.”

The Court of Appeals sided with the Court of Claims decision to dismiss the case.