An early morning fire in Sault Ste. Marie destroyed two garages and everything inside.

A Sault tribal police officer was patrolling 3 Mile Road around 2 a.m. Monday morning when they saw the fire.

City firefighters, assisted by Soo Township volunteer firefighters, were able to quickly put the fire out. The garages were side-by-side and detached from the house, which officials say was not damaged.

The scene was cleared just after 4:30 a.m., and the cause of the fire is under investigation.