ATF Offers $5,000 Reward for Capture of Enbridge Arson Suspect

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering up to $5,000 for information about a suspicious fire at the Enbridge pipeline maintenance shop and storage area back in August.

They’re looking for any information that helps them identify and arrest whoever is responsible for the suspected arson at the St. Ignace site.

They say the fire broke out early Wednesday morning on Aug. 31, 2022. It damaged several vehicles and pieces of equipment, but no one was hurt. Officials say the fire did not impact any pipelines.

Anyone with information should contact Grand Rapids ATF Field Division at 616-301-6100, or 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be emailed to ATFTips@atf.gov, or you can submit a tip on the ATF’s website.

ATF says the information must lead to the arrest of the suspect/s in order to qualify for the reward.