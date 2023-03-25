Cadillac Police Arrest Man Accused of Stabbing 16-Year-Old

City of Cadillac Police were called to a reported stabbing on Friday evening.

Wexford County Central Dispatch got a call from a 16-year-old who said he was stabbed by a 20-year-old Cadillac man.

That man ran from the scene before police arrived.

Officers say with help from Michigan State Police, they were able to find and arrest the man.

He’s charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

The 16-year-old that was stabbed was treated at Munson Hospital in Cadillac for non-life threatening injuries, and was released.

