A man was injured in a early morning house fire in Cadillac today.

The Cadillac Fire Department says they got a call to a house fire at 1211 Wright Street in the city.

That’s where firefighters found a man who escaped his house, but had burns from the fire.

Advertisement

He was taken to Munson Hospital in Traverse City.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The Cadillac Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.