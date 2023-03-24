Wexford County Golf Course Excited For Opening Day

Golf courses across the state are keeping a close eye on the weather as they wait for opening day.

That includes The Eldorado golf course in Cadillac.

Don Smith, the Director of Golf at The Eldorado, said they’ve been getting a ton of inquiries about when they officially open for the season. This weekend’s weather is not the weather they need.

He said they look for a few days in the 50′s and a few warms nights before they feel confident it’s time.

“That first day where the weather breaks and golfers, you know, golfers. So they kind of dictate when that open day is known, if it’s nice enough to golf, They’re going to be showing up ready to go,” said Smith.

The Eldorado will be celebrating their 26th season of operation when they do officially open.