Veteran-Owned Northern Lakes Boat Co. Is Focused On Community

Veteran-owned Northern Lakes Boat Co. in Rapid City offers boat and RV storage, as well as rentals.

Matthew Keiper is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, who says his business is devoted to building relationships and meeting the needs of customers.

He joins us to talk about Northern Lakes Boat Co. and give some advice to other veterans looking to start a business.