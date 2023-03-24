Top News: Gotion Says China Isn’t Trying to Infiltrate Northern Michigan - and More

Here’s a look at 10 of our top stories we posted this past week on 9and10news.com.

Gotion Responds to Claims of Allegiance to Chinese Communist Party

Jim Chapman, supervisor of Green Charter Township, and Gotion Vice President of North American operations Chuck Thelen, fielded a lot of questions this week about the proposed battery plant, including a rumor that Gotion claims allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party. Thelen said those claims are baseless. “I’m surprised that people are making the claims as wildly as they are. The other claim that we’re going to inundate the rapids with 250 migrant workers from China. That makes no sense. We will bring our centers of expertise, experts to help set up the equipment and the process. That will probably be somewhere between 20 to 50 people,” he said.

A School Community Came Together To Save a Man’s Life at a Recent Basketball Game

The Pentwater Fire Department announced Wednesday that a man’s life was saved during a January homecoming game. Fire officials said that on Jan. 27 at 5:52 p.m., the fire department and EMS officials responded to a report of an elderly male possibly having a seizure in the lobby of Pentwater Public Schools before the start of the junior varsity basketball homecoming game against Baldwin. A handful of people sprang into action to save the man.

2 Children Killed, 1 Hurt Badly After Car Slams Into Amish Buggy in Wexford Co.

Two children were killed and one other suffered serious injuries after an accident Monday morning involving a passenger vehicle and an Amish buggy, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said they received a call at 8:15 a.m. about a crash at East 16 Road and North 39 Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle traveling east on East 16 struck an Amish buggy carrying three children as the buggy pulled into the intersection, heading south on North 39. A person who described themselves as a witness on Facebook said that the horse “bolted” into traffic.

Manistee Community Remembering the Life of a Man Described as a ‘Local Legend’

Art Anderson passed away on Saturday, just shy of Big Al’s 50th anniversary. The family restaurant he led is now remembering his life and the impact he had on the community. The staff says Art touched countless lives and is the reason the restaurant has been voted one of the top pizza places in the state. Mark Dilloway, the manager of 24 years at Big Al’s, says Art impacted the community, not just as an owner but as a person who wanted good for those around him.

Michigan State Police Warn About New Spoofing Scam

Michigan State Police are warning people of a new scam where callers are pretending to be them in order to get sensitive information or money. MSP said people statewide are receiving what’s known as spoof calls that look like they are coming from Cadillac State Police Post. The scammers pretend to be from the Michigan State Police.

Cadillac Man Accused of Embezzling From Betten Baker Dealership

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that a Cadillac man was arrested for embezzling from Betten Baker Chevrolet-Buick of Cadillac. Troopers at the Cadillac Post were contacted in October 2022 by the dealership to investigate an alleged embezzlement. The suspect, 35-year-old Steven Michael Garrod from Cadillac, had been recently fired from his position as title clerk after the dealership said they learned he had been embezzling from them. Garrod had been employed at the dealership for about eight years.

‘Catfishing Mom’ Pleads Guilty to Stalking, Faces 5 Years In Prison

The mom accused of catfishing her own daughter pleaded guilty Wednesday to two of the five charges she was facing. Kendra Licari was arrested on five felony counts after police say she harassed her own daughter, and her daughter’s boyfriend, for more than a year with hundreds of harassing text messages. Police say Licari would hide her identity and location with fake IP addresses, and tried to make it seem like another student was sending the messages. But Wednesday, in an Isabella County courtroom, Licari admitted to two counts of stalking a minor.

DNR Catches Poachers, Donates Fish to Families in Manistee Co.

Six Colorado men owe more than $6,000 to the state of Michigan after pleading guilty to poaching fish. DNR officers say they got a tip from a concerned fisherman about salmon poaching on the Manistee River back in October. “It’s a shame that this group invested so much time and money to travel all the way to Michigan only to illegally take these salmon, a valuable, public natural resource,” said DNR Sgt. Grant Emery.

3 Doors Down, Chicago, Jordan Davis To All Headline At National Cherry Festival

The National Cherry festival kicks off in Traverse City from July 1 through the 8, and the organization behind the event have released their headlining performances for this years festival. All performances below will take place at the Pepsi Bayside Music Stage.

Traverse City Gun Rights Attorney Fires Back at Lawmakers Over Gun Reforms

State lawmakers are giving final approval on some of their efforts at gun reforms, but not everyone is convinced those efforts will be successful. A Traverse City attorney who specializes in gun rights says that he doesn’t think the gun reforms in Lansing will hold up in court, and could be tied up in legal challenges for years.



