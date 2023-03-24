Sault Area Student Wins 1 of 6 Military Awards Given Nationwide

Haydn Jones, a junior at Sault Area High School won the 2023 Operation Homefront’s U.S. Coast Guard Military Child of the Year Award. The award goes to only six teenagers nationwide.

Operation Homefront’s awards reflect the positive impact that children of military families have made on the communities, schools, and families they belong to.

Jones will be pursuing a career in the military as a pilot or engineer.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, said Haydn. “The actual award, they give a 10-thousand dollar grant and a lap top computer as, well. So I was really blown away by it the fact that they chose me. I did not expect it at all.”

Haydn will be using the money to help pay for a mission trip to Guatemala and donate some to his church.

More information about the winners can be found here.



