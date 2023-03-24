Mammoth Distillery Previews Their Cocktails for ‘Barley, BBQ & Beats’

Barley, BBQ & Beats is coming to Cadillac on May 19. The celebration showcases barbecue from leading pit masters, hand-crafted cocktails from Michigan distilleries like Mammoth Distilling, and live music from hometown favorites.

Even better, proceeds from the event are going to support Hospice of Michigan.

Cassandra Haner from Hospice of Michigan and Stuart Hickman, VP of hospitality for Mammoth Distilling, are here to tell us more about the event and even make a few cocktails that will be featured. You can find the ingredients below.

Northern Old-Fashioned

2 oz Mammoth Northern Rye #01

.25 oz Mammoth original simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Garnish with orange chip & Mammoth cocktail cherries

Oliva

2 oz Mammoth gin

1 oz Mammoth hibiscus mixer

.25 oz Mammoth mint simple syrup

Garnish with fresh mint