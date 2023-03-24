Edwin H. Gott Leads Ship Tour While Waiting for Soo Locks to Open

The crew of the Edwin H. Gott had some visitors Friday afternoon as they wait for the Locks to open up for the 2023 season.

Dignitaries, law enforcement, boat nerds and 9&10 had the opportunity to board the freighter and meet the captain and crew.

The 1,004-foot long freighter arrived Thursday afternoon in the Soo, but has been sitting idle waiting for the Locks to open officially on Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

The captain received numerous items from the city and local businesses for being the first freighter. He said he appreciates the hospitality, but at the same time, they are eager to get back to work.

“It’s a bittersweet experience because you are saying good bye to your family again to start off our season. But at the same time it’s nice to see the crew and hear about all their adventures from the winter time from their time off and to see everybody again,” Tim Alfson, Captain of the Edwin H. Gott, said.

The viewing platform at the Locks will be open 11 p.m. Friday night to 1 a.m. Saturday morning for those wanting to see the Gott Lock through.