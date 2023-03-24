DNR, MDARD Ask People to Check for an Invasive Species That Could Hurt Your Hemlock Trees

As the snow begins to melt, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are asking people to check their hemlock trees for an invasive species called woolly adelgid.

Woolly adelgid is a small white insect that uses it’s siphoning mouth parts to extract sap from hemlock trees. Their feeding weakens the needles and the branches over time and will eventually kill the tree in four to 10 years.

Both the DNR and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development are asking people to check their trees this spring and to treat them if they find any.

Hemlock insect... That white stuff isn't snow, it's the dreaded hemlock woolly adelgid. Photo by Conn. Agricultural Experiment Station

People can treat woolly adelgid themselves by using insecticides and should report to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development if they find any.

“It’s important to go look for hemlock woolly adelgid because hemlocks are a vital part of our ecosystem and we want to keep them here in the state. They’re great tree, personally they’re one of my favorite trees, and I would like to see them around now and into the future,” says MDARD’s Rob Miller.

Click here for more information on woolly adelgid or to report a finding.