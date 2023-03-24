3 Arrested for Stealing Tires and Rims off a Ford Pickup in 2022

The Michigan State Police Gaylord Post said Friday that three people have been arrested for larceny from a motor vehicle.

Troopers were contacted in February 2022 about a report of a stolen tires and rims from a Ford pickup truck in Nunda Township. The case was eventually closed due to no leads or suspects being developed, but the victim was told the case would be reopened if any new leads were found.

On Feb. 11, 2023, the victim contacted the trooper in charge of the case and said he had seen his stolen tires on a vehicle at a gas station in Wolverine.

Troopers investigated and found the vehicle was registered to 39-year-old Jennifer Nicole Leslie from Frederic. Leslie’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Thomas Jeffery Skinner Jr. from Wolverine, was incarcerated in the Cheboygan County Jail on unrelated charges. Leslie was interviewed and afterwards, telephone records and recordings were reviewed between Leslie and Skinner.

Incriminating statements were made, troopers said, which led to a search warrant being executed at Skinner’s residence. Troopers said they found evidence, and additional suspects were identified.

One of the suspects, 39-year-old Avon Wayne Raber, was interviewed at his residence in Indian River. A report was sent to the Cheboygan County Prosecutor’s Office, and arrest warrants were issued for Skinner, Raber and Leslie.

All three were arrested.



