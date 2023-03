The Edwin H. Gott was upbound on the St. Mary’s River Thursday, arriving just after noon; a day and a half early. The 2023 shipping season for the Soo Locks officially begins at 12:01 A.M. Saturday.

The Gott was making its way from Sturgeon Bay and will now be tied up on the east side of the Locks, until the official open.

Friday, we get to hear from Gott’s captain about being the first freighter through the Locks this season.